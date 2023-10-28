DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

WANDERLUST X Super Club

Super Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:45 pm
PartyMilano
€10
About

Il 28 Ottobre sbarca al Super Club di Milano Wanderlust Vision, la poliedrica agenzia creativa che attraverso la discografia, la produzione di eventi e lo sviluppo di prodotti e branding promuove la cultura attorno al concetto di viaggio come esperienza pe Read more

Lineup

Klaus, Scala, Michele Tedeschi and 1 more

Venue

Super Club

Via Tortona, 27, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

