DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tinsley Ellis - Album Release

Eddie's Attic
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $46.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tinsley Ellis Album Release Show live at Eddie's Attic!

Georgia troubadour Tinsley Ellis has been immersed in music his whole life. Born in Atlanta 1957 and raised in southern Florida, he acquired his first guitar at age seven, inspired by seeing The Beat Read more

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Tinsley Ellis

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.