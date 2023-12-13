Top track

Casino Royale - I Say a Little Prayer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Casino Royale ft Marta del Grandi | MArteLive Day2

QUBE Sala A
Wed, 13 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€16.80

About

BIOGRAFIA

Nel 1987 un gruppo di musicisti milanesi dalle svariate influenze (tra cui Giuliano Palma) decide di formare una band e di darsi un nome ispirato ad un episodio della saga cinematografica di 007: Casino Royale. Partiti come gruppo fortemente inf...

MArteLive
Lineup

Casino Royale, Marta Del Grandi

Venue

QUBE Sala A

Via Di Portonaccio 212, 00159 Rome Rome, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

