Anthony Parasole + Mike Parker / Toribio + Devoye

Public Records
Fri, 27 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $15.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This ticket grants entry to The Sound Room + Atrium at PR, to the following Friday night events

The Sound Room: Anthony Parasole + Mike Parker

The Atrium: Toribio Record Release Party w/ Devoye

Safe Space Policy:Public Records aims to provide a safer sp

Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

1
Anthony Parasole, Mike Parker, Toribio and 1 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

