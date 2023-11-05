DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Soirée de danse : salsa, bachata, kizomba

Le Food Society Paris
Sun, 5 Nov, 9:30 pm
WorkshopParis
About

Tous les dimanches, découvrez la soirée Salsa, Bachata, Kizomba aux côtés de Rudy de Mambo Salsa

Rendez-vous au niveau de la SCENE

All ages

Presented by Food Society Paris.

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open9:30 pm

