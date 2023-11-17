DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Taylor's Version - A Swiftie Dance Party

Le Poisson Rouge
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$20.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Taylor's Version - A Swiftie Dance Party - Live at LPR on Friday, November 17th, 2023

Calling all Swifties! Welcome to Taylor's Version, the dance party of your wildest dreams. We put on DJ based events playing every Taylor era, no skips! Could you ask fo...

Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.