Fiddlehead

St. Stephen's Church
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
About

Friday Jan 5 2024

1525 Newton St NW Washington, DC 20010

Red Brick Presents...

  • Fiddlehead
  • End It
  • Dazy
  • Final Gasp
  • Flowers for the Dead

Doors at 6 / Show at 7

$25 advance/$30 day of show + plus fees

ALL AGES

Presented by GCT Special Projects,LLC.

Lineup

2
Fiddlehead, End It, Dazy and 2 more

Venue

St. Stephen's Church

1525 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20010, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
450 capacity

