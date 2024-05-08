Top track

Artificial Void

Unprocessed

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 8 May, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$28.84

About Unprocessed

What’s in a name? Unprocessed as a word defines something raw and untouched. And yet, the connotation is somewhat arbitrary when combined with the band’s innate ability to constantly develop and experiment with a sound that although is entirely derivative Read more

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Unprocessed
w/ Special Guests TBA

All ages
Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
Lineup

Unprocessed

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

