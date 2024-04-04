Top track

Artificial Void

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Unprocessed

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Artificial Void
Got a code?

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Unprocessed
w/ special guests TBA

All ages

Riot Fest presents...
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Unprocessed

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.