Cosmo Sheldrake - Beech

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cosmo Sheldrake

EartH
Fri, 3 May 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £23.46

About

This event will take place at EartH Theatre.

Discover the captivating musical world of Cosmo Sheldrake, the 27-year-old London-based artist renowned as a field recordist, vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, producer, and improvisationalist. Blendin...

Presented by FORM.

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

