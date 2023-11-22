DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MÁRIA REHÁKOVÁ & SAM KNIGHT // DOUBLE ALBUM LAUNCH

Wed, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
£6.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Get ready for a spellbinding convergence of two musical realms as Mária Reháková and Sam Knight grace the stage with their ensembles, unveiling their debut albums in an electrifying double-bill at GROW Hackney.

TOPOĽANA, led by the remarkable Mária R Read more

Presented by Grow, Hackney.

Lineup

Sam Knight

Grow

Grow, 98C Main Yard, Wallis Rd, Hackney Wick, London E9 5LN
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

