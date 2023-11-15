DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Un’altra faccia del tennis

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis
Wed, 15 Nov, 4:30 pm
TalkTorino
Federer, Nadal, Djokovic e… Edoardo Santonocito. Sarà difficile da credere, eppure su Instagram – se si parla di tennis maschile – soltanto i tre fenomeni hanno più follower di lui. Eppure Edoardo, classe 1992, non è un campione. Ci ha provato, sì, a diven...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Venue

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Tennis

Piazza Castello, Piazza Castello, Torino, città metropolitana di Torino 10122, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

