DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Rinse FM x Night Tales: Oblig invites

Night Tales
Thu, 26 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

50 FREE TICKETS AVAILABLE

OR SIGNUP FOR £5 ENTRY VIA RINSE FM WEBSITE & INSTAGRAM

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

3
Oblig, MJK, Re:ni and 3 more

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.