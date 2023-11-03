DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Welcome To The Stage: Nicole Paige Brooks

C'mon Everybody
3 Nov - 4 Nov
PartyNew York
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BROOKLYN!!! Your prayers have been answered

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 3RD

We Welcome to the stage : NICOLE PAIGE BROOKS

The iconic figure is finally making her C’mon Everybody Debut in just a few weeks!!!

Brought to you & hosted by Chiquitita

Performances by

Read more

Presented by Chiquitita
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.