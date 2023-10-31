DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Halloween Warehouse Rave 2023

Corsica Studios
Tue, 31 Oct, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Halloween at Ministry of Sound is now sold out.. so we're throwing ANOTHER Rave in Elephant and castle at the one and only CORSICA STUDIOS!

WHAT TO EXPECT:

4 DJ'S

2 ROOMS OF HAUNTED HORRORS

TERRIFYING HAUNTED HOUSE HALLOWEEN DECOR

Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

