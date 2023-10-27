Top track

Redcloud

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Escape: The Hacker, E-Saggila, Fashion

Paragon
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:30 pm
DJBrooklyn
Selling fast
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Redcloud
Got a code?

About

Escape the pain.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Paragon.

Lineup

The Hacker, E‐Saggila, Christian Tokyo

Venue

Paragon

990 Broadway, Brooklyn, New York 11221, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.