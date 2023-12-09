Top track

CASCADA Presented by Royale

Royale Boston
Sat, 9 Dec, 10:00 pm
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

CASCADA makes her Royale debut for the throw back party of the year! Performing all her hits like "Everytime we touch" and "Evacuate the dancefloor" this is a party you don't want to miss!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Royale Boston.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Cascada

Royale Boston

279 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

