June McDoom - The City

June McDoom

Gold-Diggers
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.99

June McDoom - The City
About

Sid The Cat Presents

June McDoom

1/23/2024 at Gold-Diggers

21+

Growing up in South Florida in a Jamaican household, June McDoom was raised around reggae music, which echoed throughout every room of her childhood home. Later, she discovered and nourishe Read more

Presented by Sid The Cat.

Lineup

June McDoom

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

