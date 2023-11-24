Top track

DMX Krew - On The Beach

DMX Krew (Live) → Nightwave → Dweedo

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMargate
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🌊 DMX Krew in Margate! 🌊

Faith In Strangers presents: DMX Krew (Live), Nightwave & Dweedo, A Musar Records label takeover - by the beach!

🎵 DMX Krew (Live Set)

The UK's own Ed DMX, the man behind the groundbreaking labels Breakin’ Records and Fresh U Read more

Presented by Faith In Strangers.

Lineup

Nightwave, Dweedo, DMX Krew

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

