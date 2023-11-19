DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

1001 x Animism

Café 1001
Sun, 19 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Animism come to 1001 for a downtempo sunday selection

This is an 18+ event

Presented by 1001.

Lineup

Trixie

Venue

Café 1001

91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
200 capacity

