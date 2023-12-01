Top track

BLACKCHILD

Greenroom FTL
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJMiami
Top track

Blackchild (ITA) - A bit housy
About

BLACKCHILD

___________

https://www.instagram.com/blackchildita

https://twitter.com/MRBLACKCHILD

https://www.facebook.com/Blackchildita

https://soundcloud.com/blackch1ld

___________

Doors: 10PM | 18+

Support: TBA

This is a 21+ eve

Presented by Greenroom @ 27 Bar & Lounge.

Lineup

Blackchild (ITA)

Venue

Greenroom FTL

835 Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33334, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

