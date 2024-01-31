Top track

LUCKI & F1lthy - U.G.K

F1lthy + Special Guests

SILO Community
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With a performance by F1lthy @wakeupf1lthy

This is a 21+ event

Presented by SILO Brooklyn and Move Forward Music
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

F1LTHY

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.