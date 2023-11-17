DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

KEEPITINTHEFAMILY+

The Continental Club
Fri, 17 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

[KEEPITINTHEFAMILY]+

W/ KAL BANX

FT. TREY KAMS

JESSIE ROBBIE

DEJA MONET

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by KEEPITINTHEFAMILY+.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

1
Kal Banx, Trey Kams, Deja Monet and 1 more

Venue

The Continental Club

116 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.