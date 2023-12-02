DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Desert Oracle

Zebulon
Sat, 2 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Selling fast
$32.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DESERT ORACLE

(*seated show/first come first serve)

“Layne’s radio show isn’t exactly a late-night lullaby, but it’s scarily addictive. His cult following gets lost in his easy drawl for hours before they snap out of it and realize they’ve gone off the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Desert Oracle

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.