KONVERGE: A Sonic Odyssey

OSD
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJBerlin
€15

About

Step into the musical twilight at Berlin’s most exclusive off-location OSD with an evening of high-quality sound. KONVERGE is a gathering of like-minded spirits. It is a night where the verge of sensory delight meets the convergence of rhythm and emotion....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by OSD.

Lineup

1
Brigade, Caleesi and Sarah Kreis, Elias Doré and 1 more

Venue

OSD

Mainzer Straße 16, 10247 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

