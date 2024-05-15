DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Francis of Delirium

The Louisiana
Wed, 15 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With three EPs (‘All Change’, ‘Wading’ & 'The Funhouse'), Luxembourg-based 20 year-old Jana Bahrich’s Francis of Delirium have quickly caught attention, finding champions in the likes of Pitchfork, Stereogum, The FADER, Paste, DIY, The Line of Best Fit, Cl...

This is a 16+ (U18’s accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Francis Of Delirium

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Doors open7:30 pm
140 capacity

