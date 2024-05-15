DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nick Mulvey

Élysée Montmartre
Wed, 15 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€34.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Musicien, compositeur et producteur, Nick Mulvey repousse les limites de l'écriture et du son, de la musique traditionnelle et expérimentale, de l'acoustique et de l'électronique. Membre fondateur de Portico Quartet, il l'a quitté en 2011 pour se concentre...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 14 ans.
Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

Nick Mulvey

Venue

Élysée Montmartre

72 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

