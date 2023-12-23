DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TETA RRUDA CLUB: (Cori Matius, Coño b2b Marina, Antih Nurias)

El Sótano
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:45 pm
PartyMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Nuria aka Coño, ha estado vinculada

desde niña a la música de una manera

autodidacta, toca el piano y la guitarra.

Se mudo a Madrid para estudiar, donde

se inicio en el mundo de la electrónica y

la síntesis. Pero fue en Barcelona donde

se sumergió en...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sótano.

El Sótano

C. de las Maldonadas, 6, 28005 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

