Joseph Parsons: Rebirth (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Thu, 4 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Following his sell out debut, BBC Newcomer Award nominated Joseph Parsons begins work on his second hour of stand up. After having an operation earlier in the year, Joseph decides it's time for a bit of a reinvention. With his textbook high energy delivery...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Joseph Parsons

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

