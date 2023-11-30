DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shape Shifters

Sala Taro
Thu, 30 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

GLXGLS

NO.MASC

LA FRAICHEUR

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por MUSIC FOR AIRPORTS S.L.

Venue

Sala Taro

Carrer de Rossend Arús, 9, 08014 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

