Top track

Zingara & Steller - Find It In Your Mind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

STELLER & FRIENDS

Kemistry
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJFort Lauderdale
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Zingara & Steller - Find It In Your Mind
Got a code?

About

Steller & Friends are coming to Kemistry Nightclub for an unforgettable night. Get ready to come bond with us!

For table reservations please email:

VIP@kemistrynightclub.com

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kemistry.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Steller, Meduso

Venue

Kemistry

307 Southwest 2nd Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.