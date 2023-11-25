DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's 5 years since The 1975 released 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' so we're throwing one of our classic 1975 parties to celebrate!
We'll be playing EVERY track from the album comprising of bops such as **'**It's Not Living (If It's Not With...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.