The 1975 Special at Not Another Indie Disco

O2 Academy2 Islington
Sat, 25 Nov, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£7.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
It's 5 years since The 1975 released 'A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships' so we're throwing one of our classic 1975 parties to celebrate!

We'll be playing EVERY track from the album comprising of bops such as **'**It's Not Living (If It's Not With...

Presented by Jomi Events Ltd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

O2 Academy2 Islington

Angel Central, N1 Centre, 16 Parkfield St, Islington N1 0PS
Doors open10:30 pm

