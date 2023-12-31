DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We bid farewell to 2023 in the only way we know how, with the return of our renowned New Year's Eve showcase.
A party like no other with a blend of live music and DJs keep our dancefloor alight, late into the night.
With a handpicked selection of global...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.