New Year's Eve at The Jazz Cafe

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50
We bid farewell to 2023 in the only way we know how, with the return of our renowned New Year's Eve showcase.

A party like no other with a blend of live music and DJs keep our dancefloor alight, late into the night.

With a handpicked selection of global...

Presented by The Jazz Cafe.

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open9:00 pm
475 capacity

