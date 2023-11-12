DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Get Lows, HOT///CAKES, Midnight Daughter

The 13th Floor
Sun, 12 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

CLUB X returns with a great lineup of music featuring The Get Lows, HOT///CAKES, and Midnight Daughter! FREE PARKING. The uniform is black.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Club X and Play to the Plants

Lineup

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.