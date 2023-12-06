Top track

blackwinterwells

The Baby G
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:00 pm
CA$16.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

throb/2 w. blackwinterwells + LUKEBIKE # marsY & Carter Bryson (DJ SET) {[mLtdWn_%KX]} www.throb.beer

Bennie painting by Andrew Bell 2023

This is an 19+ event

Lineup

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

