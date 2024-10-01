Top track

Midnight Mischief - Tom Misch Remix

Jordan Rakei

Royal Albert Hall
Tue, 1 Oct 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £36.48

Midnight Mischief - Tom Misch Remix
Event information

Standing Arena is 14+ and must be a accompanied by an adult. No under 5's

Presented by Metropolis Music.

Lineup

Jordan Rakei

Venue

Royal Albert Hall

Kensington Gore, Kensington, London SW7 2AP, UK

Doors open6:30 pm
5272 capacity
Accessibility information

