Manuel Goettsching & Sueno Latino - Sueño Latino

Macera Viernes X Glossy Nights

Macera Club
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Manuel Goettsching & Sueno Latino - Sueño Latino
About

Viernes en MACERA

OMAR dj en la planta calle soltando hits para todos los publicos.

DOWNSTAIRS:

Otra intensa Glossy Night con el destacado y sólido talento Phran, nacido en Venezuela y afincado en Barcelona, bajo su más influenciado house, tamb***...

Organizado por Macera Club.

Lineup

Glossy Mario, Maria Latina, Phran

Venue

Macera Club

C. de Ventura de la Vega, 7, 28014 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

