Oysterband – The 80s and 90s

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 15 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£28.25

About

OYSTERBAND – The 80s and 90s

Thursday 15 February 2024

From Step Outside to Holy Bandits and beyond.

Featuring: Oxford Girl / Hal-an-Tow / Too Late Now / When I’m up I Can't Get Down

Oysterband DECADES

Four decades of Oysterband songs over two evening...

Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

Oysterband

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

