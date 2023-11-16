DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bella Donna: Niyah West / Lady Harley / Laila Amira

SILO Community
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Beautiful Woman | Deadly Nightshade

Lady Harley invites you to explore every side to yourself at her new party series, Bella Donna. Rooted in the integrity of early Chicago house and Detroit techno, the evolution of dance music can be heard through the ec...

Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Niyah West, Laila Amira

Venue

SILO Community

90 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.