DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Frank From Blue Velvet and CaveGirl & The Neandergals storm The Worlds End Camden for a FREE ENTRY show on the 17th November! Bringing alt-dark cowboy tunes and all-femable Bedrock n Roll to the stage. Huge bar, huge atrium, space for all, see you there!...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.