Black Rainbow: Late Night Dance Event

Saint Vitus Bar
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$13.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saint Vitus welcomes the very first Black Rainbow event—an all-inclusive indie, electro, new wave and synth dance party. With DJs Mark Gertz and Supes Base.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.