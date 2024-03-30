DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Super! présente
Talk Show en concert le 30 mars 2024 au Hasard Ludique.
Salué comme l'un des nouveaux groupes les plus excitants du Royaume-Uni, Talk Show, quatre pièces du sud de Londres, a émergé pour la première fois en 2017 avec une série de...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.