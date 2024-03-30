Top track

Talk Show

Le Hasard Ludique
Sat, 30 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Stress
About

Super! présente

Talk Show en concert le 30 mars 2024 au Hasard Ludique.

Salué comme l'un des nouveaux groupes les plus excitants du Royaume-Uni, Talk Show, quatre pièces du sud de Londres, a émergé pour la première fois en 2017 avec une série de...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Talk Show

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

