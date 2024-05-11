Top track

I Don't Know You

Mannequin Pussy

The Concert Hall
Sat, 11 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$36.43

About

This show has been moved from The Horseshoe to The Concert Hall (888 Yonge Street). All tickets honoured.

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Collective Concerts.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

