DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
New British Canon present an evening of high energy and loud distortion. 4 exciting new bands from London’s music scene take to the stage in what will be an unmissable night!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.