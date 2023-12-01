Top track

De La Groove Label Party x La Java

La Java
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les DJs du collectif De La Groove posent leur bac à vinyls la Java le vendredi 1er décembre.

Danser toute la nuit sur les rythmes de la House, dans le club mythique de la Java, c'est le programme.

Un mélange de beats électroniques bruts et puissants, et...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par A.A Production.

Lineup

Knuckle G, Pedro de Montélimar

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open11:30 pm

