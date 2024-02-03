DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boiler Room: Liverpool | Day 2

Blackstone Street Warehouse
Sat, 3 Feb, 2:00 pm
DJLiverpool
From £27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Liverpool! Our last visit was dangerously good, so we’re back in February to go again, with some of the finest selectors from the worlds of house, techno, garage and beyond.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Boiler Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blackstone Street Warehouse

10 Blackstone Street, L5 9TY, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

