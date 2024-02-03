DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Liverpool! Our last visit was dangerously good, so we’re back in February to go again, with some of the finest selectors from the worlds of house, techno, garage and beyond.
Final tickets are on sale now – grab yours now to avoid disappointment.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.