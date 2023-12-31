Top track

Body and Soul

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

New Year's Eve: Dark Disco

SILO Brooklyn
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Body and Soul
Got a code?

Event information

An epic Eli Escobar marathon, a full 8 hours from 9 pm to 5 am, spanning genres and timelines as no other DJ could. House, disco, pop, new wave, techno, and synthwave, it's going to be a non-stop musical journey from 2023 into the new year.

And you know w...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn.

Lineup

Eli Escobar

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.