Call Me Maybe - 2010s Party

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyManchester
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us as we celebrate the decade that came right at us like a Wrecking Ball! The decade that broke the internet, the years that brought you Netflix and Chill, Snapchat Filters, Instagram and more importantly amazing music!

If you kept up with the Kardas...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Throwback Events.
Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open11:00 pm

