Levity - Flip It

After Party

Thu, 9 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsDes Moines
About

LAWT-A-RAW PRESENTS A PROPER PARTY AFTER THE MERSIV SHOW

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Lawt-a-Raw

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

