All Bands On Decks: DEADLETTER

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 1 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
Free

Top track

DEADLETTER - Binge
Event information

All Bands On Decks - our parties where we pick our favourite bands to play music they love.

Hailing from Yorkshire, now South London rooted, DEADLETTER explore the darker side of existence through a lens of narrative-driven levity. There is an instinctive...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

